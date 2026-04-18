Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 39,241 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD - Free Report) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,446 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after purchasing an additional 39,241 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,705,122 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $459,829,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,570,499 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $361,810,000 after purchasing an additional 214,995 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,194,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $187,620,000 after purchasing an additional 910,206 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,182,229 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $130,778,000 after purchasing an additional 331,066 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Enterprise Products Partners this week:

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 2,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,070.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,978.80. This trade represents a 3.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "peer perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.8%

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company's 50-day moving average price is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.44 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business's revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Enterprise Products Partners's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. NYSE: EPD is a Houston-based master limited partnership that provides midstream energy services across North America. The company owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines, storage facilities, processing plants and export terminals that transport and handle natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined and petrochemical products. Its core activities include gathering and transportation, fractionation of NGLs, natural gas processing, crude oil and condensate pipelines, and marine and terminal services that enable domestic distribution and exports.

Enterprise serves a diverse set of customers including producers, refiners, petrochemical companies, marketers and end users.

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