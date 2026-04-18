Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 70,618 Shares of ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,131 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 70,618 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $24,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the third quarter worth $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1,595.2% during the third quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 95.8% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 307.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,295,864. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.15.

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ExxonMobil Stock Down 3.6%

NYSE:XOM opened at $146.50 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.18 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $608.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.59.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.98 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

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ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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