Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 8,724 Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,604 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in ARM were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in ARM by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in ARM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,439 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in ARM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company's stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in ARM by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company's stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity — Roughly 83,917 call options were bought (about 52% above normal), a near‑term bullish indicator that option traders are positioning for upside or hedging around positive catalysts.

Unusual options activity — Roughly 83,917 call options were bought (about 52% above normal), a near‑term bullish indicator that option traders are positioning for upside or hedging around positive catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Ecosystem expansion — Arm joined chip partners in backing driverless‑car startup Wayve, highlighting potential new royalty/licensing markets in automotive and autonomy. Read More.

Ecosystem expansion — Arm joined chip partners in backing driverless‑car startup Wayve, highlighting potential new royalty/licensing markets in automotive and autonomy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: OEM design momentum — Coverage of a Framework 13 laptop offering a 12‑core ARM option signals continued PC OEM interest in Arm‑based CPUs, supporting long‑term licensing/revenue potential. Read More.

OEM design momentum — Coverage of a Framework 13 laptop offering a 12‑core ARM option signals continued PC OEM interest in Arm‑based CPUs, supporting long‑term licensing/revenue potential. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing media coverage — Broad profiles (e.g., CNN) keep ARM in the spotlight but don't directly change fundamentals. Read More.

Ongoing media coverage — Broad profiles (e.g., CNN) keep ARM in the spotlight but don't directly change fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Headline noise — An unrelated open‑source “robotic arm” project uses the word “arm” but has no bearing on Arm Holdings’ business. Read More.

Headline noise — An unrelated open‑source “robotic arm” project uses the word “arm” but has no bearing on Arm Holdings’ business. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst backdrop — The consensus remains a moderate buy with a mean target near $175, and recent quarterly results showed revenue and EPS beats in February, supporting the longer‑term thesis. Read More.

Analyst backdrop — The consensus remains a moderate buy with a mean target near $175, and recent quarterly results showed revenue and EPS beats in February, supporting the longer‑term thesis. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale — CEO Rene Haas sold 9,299 shares for ~$1.5M under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan. Such planned sales are often routine, but they can create short‑term selling pressure or negative perception among some investors. Read More.

Insider sale — CEO Rene Haas sold 9,299 shares for ~$1.5M under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan. Such planned sales are often routine, but they can create short‑term selling pressure or negative perception among some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market skepticism — Public commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer noting reservations about recent coverage) can weigh on retail sentiment and amplify short‑term volatility. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 23,867 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total transaction of $3,846,644.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,965 shares in the company, valued at $46,894,829.05. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $3,157,313.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 174,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,921,129.22. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,432 shares of company stock valued at $9,784,330.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $166.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 3.33. The business's 50 day moving average price is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.81. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $95.32 and a fifty-two week high of $183.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on ARM from $201.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. New Street Research raised ARM from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ARM from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James Financial raised ARM from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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