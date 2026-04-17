Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 80,552 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC's holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 145,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 46,043 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $3,019,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 57,188 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $16,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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