Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation $AGM is Crown Advisors Management Inc.'s 7th Largest Position

Crown Advisors Management Inc. reduced its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM - Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage makes up 4.0% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $6,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGM. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.00.

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Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 2.0%

AGM opened at $171.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a twelve month low of $136.57 and a twelve month high of $210.64. The company's 50-day moving average price is $157.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.59.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The credit services provider reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $101.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.45 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation NYSE: AGM, commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company's principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

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