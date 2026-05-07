Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,245,538 shares of the company's stock after selling 229,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.63% of Federated Hermes worth $429,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,978,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,024,000 after buying an additional 498,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,939,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,669,000 after buying an additional 670,643 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3,229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 2,657,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,992,000 after buying an additional 2,577,442 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,401,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,684,000 after buying an additional 434,859 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,008,221 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,357,000 after buying an additional 167,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 72,392 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $4,070,602.16. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 263,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,843,989.01. The trade was a 21.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHI has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Federated Hermes to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $54.00.

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Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.0%

Federated Hermes stock opened at $55.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $59.05.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $478.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.22 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Federated Hermes's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Federated Hermes's payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

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