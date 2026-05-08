FedEx Corporation $FDX is International Assets Investment Management LLC's 5th Largest Position

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 9,911.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,708 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after buying an additional 184,843 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 3.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $53,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 124 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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FedEx News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $479.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FedEx from $410.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on FedEx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on FedEx from $425.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $398.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FedEx

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kawal Preet sold 4,900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.89, for a total value of $1,802,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,029,499.17. This trade represents a 30.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,704,022. The trade was a 36.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,104 shares of company stock worth $17,599,006. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $375.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.04. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $214.35 and a 1-year high of $404.03.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.FedEx's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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