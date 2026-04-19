FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,633 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in FedEx were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $586,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

FedEx Stock Up 2.9%

FDX opened at $391.85 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.10 and a 12 month high of $392.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $367.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.96.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 4.88%.The firm had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. FedEx's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on FedEx from $457.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on FedEx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $398.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $2,138,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,704,022. This trade represents a 36.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total value of $6,164,087.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. The trade was a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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