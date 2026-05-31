Free Trial
→ Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
FedEx logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Savant Capital LLC cut its FedEx position by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, selling 22,311 shares and leaving it with 17,708 shares worth about $5.1 million.
  • FedEx reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting earnings of $5.25 per share versus $4.12 expected and revenue of $24 billion, up 8.3% year over year.
  • Investor attention is also focused on the upcoming FedEx Freight spinoff, which Wall Street says could unlock value; analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of $400.69.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,708 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 22,311 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in FedEx were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company's stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $412.11 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.82 and a twelve month high of $413.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: FedEx Freight’s spinoff is set to go live on June 1, and Wall Street commentary suggests the separation could unlock value for FedEx’s remaining business by sharpening its focus and simplifying the investment case. FedEx Freight (FDXF) Spinoff Goes Live June 1: Everything You Need to Know
  • Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reportedly turned constructive on FedEx ahead of the spinoff, saying the transaction could unlock more value for the parent company and supporting the stock as a buy idea. FedEx is a buy as freight business spinoff approaches, JPMorgan says
  • Positive Sentiment: The new FedEx Freight company is expected to join major indexes quickly, including the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Transportation Average, which could create automatic index-related demand for the spun-off shares and reinforce investor attention on the separation. FedEx Freight Holding Set to Join Dow Jones Transportation Average
  • Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage is also highlighting upcoming earnings and valuation debate around FedEx, with investors weighing whether the stock’s recent momentum can continue after the corporate restructuring.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,704,022. This trade represents a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. This represents a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FedEx from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $400.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in FedEx Right Now?

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for June 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
SpaceX Gets the Attention, But These 4 Stocks Could Get the Returns
By Bridget Bennett | May 25, 2026
tc pixel
The 1934 playbook
The 1934 playbook
From American Alternative (Ad)
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
The Smart Glasses Gold Rush Is Leaving Old-School Eyewear Behind
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 24, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
5 Stocks Winning the AI Race While Everyone Watches NVIDIA
By Bridget Bennett | May 26, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
After NVIDIA, Broadcom's Earnings Are Next—Here's What to Watch
By Leo Miller | May 26, 2026
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
Zscaler Stock Drops 30%: Why the Dip Is a Buy Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | May 27, 2026

Recent Videos

You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Energy Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
3 Energy Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on the Dip (Plus 2 to Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
Uncle Sam Just Invested $2B in Quantum. These 5 Stocks Could Be the Next NVDA.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines