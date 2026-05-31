FedEx Corporation $FDX Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX - Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,708 shares of the shipping service provider's stock after selling 22,311 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in FedEx were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the shipping service provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company's stock.

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FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $412.11 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $376.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $214.82 and a twelve month high of $413.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: FedEx Freight’s spinoff is set to go live on June 1, and Wall Street commentary suggests the separation could unlock value for FedEx’s remaining business by sharpening its focus and simplifying the investment case. FedEx Freight (FDXF) Spinoff Goes Live June 1: Everything You Need to Know

FedEx Freight’s spinoff is set to go live on June 1, and Wall Street commentary suggests the separation could unlock value for FedEx’s remaining business by sharpening its focus and simplifying the investment case. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reportedly turned constructive on FedEx ahead of the spinoff, saying the transaction could unlock more value for the parent company and supporting the stock as a buy idea. FedEx is a buy as freight business spinoff approaches, JPMorgan says

JPMorgan reportedly turned constructive on FedEx ahead of the spinoff, saying the transaction could unlock more value for the parent company and supporting the stock as a buy idea. Positive Sentiment: The new FedEx Freight company is expected to join major indexes quickly, including the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Transportation Average, which could create automatic index-related demand for the spun-off shares and reinforce investor attention on the separation. FedEx Freight Holding Set to Join Dow Jones Transportation Average

The new FedEx Freight company is expected to join major indexes quickly, including the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Transportation Average, which could create automatic index-related demand for the spun-off shares and reinforce investor attention on the separation. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage is also highlighting upcoming earnings and valuation debate around FedEx, with investors weighing whether the stock’s recent momentum can continue after the corporate restructuring.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 5,795 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $2,138,355.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,704,022. This trade represents a 36.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 16,959 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.47, for a total transaction of $6,164,087.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,070.44. This represents a 60.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,104 shares of company stock valued at $17,599,006. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FedEx from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $317.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $400.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FDX

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation NYSE: FDX is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx's core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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