Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,539 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Ferrari were worth $13,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,391,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 51,928 shares of the company's stock worth $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 30,407 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,175 shares during the last quarter.

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Ferrari Stock Up 2.6%

RACE opened at $349.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.08. Ferrari N.V. has a 12 month low of $312.51 and a 12 month high of $519.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.96.

Trending Headlines about Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ferrari’s new electric vehicle reveal is drawing major coverage, and the company’s CEO says customer interest is strong despite online backlash. That suggests the EV launch may be more of a long-term growth catalyst than a short-term setback. Article Title

Ferrari’s new electric vehicle reveal is drawing major coverage, and the company’s CEO says customer interest is strong despite online backlash. That suggests the EV launch may be more of a long-term growth catalyst than a short-term setback. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari’s racing brand continues to generate positive visibility, including a twin class win at Monza for the Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo and additional Formula 1 chatter around Ferrari’s competitiveness and long-term title prospects. Strong motorsport performance can support the luxury brand image. Article Title

Ferrari’s racing brand continues to generate positive visibility, including a twin class win at Monza for the Ferrari 296 GT3 Evo and additional Formula 1 chatter around Ferrari’s competitiveness and long-term title prospects. Strong motorsport performance can support the luxury brand image. Neutral Sentiment: Ferrari was mentioned in a broad Financial Post roundup of market news, which includes the company’s EV reveal but does not add new financial details. Article Title

Ferrari was mentioned in a broad Financial Post roundup of market news, which includes the company’s EV reveal but does not add new financial details. Neutral Sentiment: Several Formula 1 items, including driver speculation, rule changes, and team milestones, keep Ferrari in the spotlight, but they are mostly sentiment-driven and not direct business catalysts. Article Title

Several Formula 1 items, including driver speculation, rule changes, and team milestones, keep Ferrari in the spotlight, but they are mostly sentiment-driven and not direct business catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Investor commentary warning that Ferrari’s “phone car” / EV strategy could be a mistake may temper enthusiasm if the market worries the company is straying from its winning formula. Article Title

Investor commentary warning that Ferrari’s “phone car” / EV strategy could be a mistake may temper enthusiasm if the market worries the company is straying from its winning formula. Negative Sentiment: Broader backlash around Ferrari’s first electric car, including comparisons to rivals and criticism from commentators, could raise concern that the EV launch may face brand-risk and execution challenges. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $555.00 to $483.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $420.00 price target on Ferrari in a report on Monday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Ferrari from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $469.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RACE

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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