FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

FFT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,289 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,211 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of FFT Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,671,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 11.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,702,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583,217 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. The trade was a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $245.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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