Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,218 Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,218 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 352.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 543 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 472 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded Rocket Lab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.19.

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Rocket Lab Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $143.48 on Friday. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.38 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The business's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 434,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,326,424. This trade represents a 18.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marvin Bradford Clevenger sold 15,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $2,216,820.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 477,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,610.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 554,800 shares of company stock worth $60,032,445. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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