Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657,089 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 516,631 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $43,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 613.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Stephanie Ferris acquired 19,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,182,668.62. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $43.51 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 3.58%.The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is currently 241.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. UBS Group lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $67.10.

Read Our Latest Report on FIS

Key Fidelity National Information Services News

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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