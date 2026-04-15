Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Stock Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,672 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 29,229 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $85,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $4,896,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 20.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, CEO Stephanie Ferris acquired 19,846 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.39 per share, with a total value of $1,000,039.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,182,668.62. This trade represents a 7.59% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.11 per share, with a total value of $60,327.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $931,454.19. This represents a 6.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Stephens dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $68.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business's 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm's revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio is 241.10%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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