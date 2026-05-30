Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Acquires Shares of 10,829 Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,829 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,258,757 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $9,172,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,292,633 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,266,675,000 after purchasing an additional 230,375 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,758,700 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $960,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,281,986 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $901,146,000 after purchasing an additional 288,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,033,225 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $622,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,758 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Duke Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.07.

View Our Latest Report on DUK

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $122.62 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $113.39 and a 12-month high of $134.49. The company has a market cap of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company's 50-day moving average price is $127.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,952,205.74. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,087.25. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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