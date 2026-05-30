Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Acquires Shares of 24,751 Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,751 shares of the casino operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the casino operator's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 549.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 182.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 672 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.28.

Get Our Latest Report on LVS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Patrick Dumont sold 60,165 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $3,294,033.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 511,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,028,824.50. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $70.45. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Las Vegas Sands's payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands NYSE: LVS is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company's operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company's portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

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