Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Acquires Shares of 7,137 Public Storage $PSA

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 255,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 57.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 14,992.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 19.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,094 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Public Storage from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore set a $306.00 target price on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Public Storage from $321.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Public Storage from $352.00 to $349.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $316.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $304.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.54 and a 1 year high of $313.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $294.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.91.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 39.16%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.350-17.000 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.84%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage NYSE: PSA is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company's core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

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