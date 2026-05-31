Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Buys New Position in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextpower by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,167,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,048,279,000 after buying an additional 283,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nextpower by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,932,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nextpower by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,385,000 after buying an additional 236,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nextpower by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,725,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,656,000 after buying an additional 245,412 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nextpower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,357,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,459,000 after buying an additional 67,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company's stock.

Get Nextpower alerts: Sign Up

Nextpower News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXT. Mizuho increased their price target on Nextpower from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nextpower from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Glj Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $147.33 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Friday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextpower currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.39.

View Our Latest Report on NXT

Nextpower Price Performance

Shares of Nextpower stock opened at $156.40 on Friday. Nextpower Inc. has a one year low of $51.69 and a one year high of $163.13. The stock's 50-day moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day moving average is $108.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.60.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Nextpower had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 16.46%.The company had revenue of $880.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.26 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 24,511 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total transaction of $3,120,740.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 221,533 shares in the company, valued at $28,205,581.56. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 3,248 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total value of $437,570.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,158,633.60. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 240,995 shares of company stock worth $28,661,778 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nextpower Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nextpower, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nextpower wasn't on the list.

While Nextpower currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here