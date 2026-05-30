Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Buys New Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,700 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,565,000. Great Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,207,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,384 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $98,906,000 after buying an additional 69,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,123 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 19,169 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE BABA opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company's fifty day moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.52. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 16.91%.

More Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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