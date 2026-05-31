Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Buys New Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $353.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Trending Headlines about Burlington Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Burlington Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on Burlington Stores to $375 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

Bank of America raised its price target on Burlington Stores to $375 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo kept an overweight rating and lifted its target to $375, following stronger-than-expected quarterly performance and improved guidance. Tickerreport.com

Wells Fargo kept an overweight rating and lifted its target to $375, following stronger-than-expected quarterly performance and improved guidance. Positive Sentiment: Burlington reported first-quarter EPS of $2.01 versus $1.77 expected and revenue of $2.86 billion versus $2.80 billion expected, extending its streak of double-digit EPS growth to 14 quarters. GlobeNewswire release

Burlington reported first-quarter EPS of $2.01 versus $1.77 expected and revenue of $2.86 billion versus $2.80 billion expected, extending its streak of double-digit EPS growth to 14 quarters. Positive Sentiment: The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $11.45-$11.80, above consensus, and outlined plans for 115 net new stores, reinforcing the growth outlook. MSN article

The company raised fiscal 2026 EPS guidance to $11.45-$11.80, above consensus, and outlined plans for 115 net new stores, reinforcing the growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target to $351 but maintained an overweight rating, which is still supportive despite the smaller target. Benzinga

JPMorgan lowered its price target to $351 but maintained an overweight rating, which is still supportive despite the smaller target. Neutral Sentiment: Some traders bought large volumes of put options, suggesting hedging or caution even as fundamentals improved. American Banking News

Some traders bought large volumes of put options, suggesting hedging or caution even as fundamentals improved. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both trimmed their price targets from prior levels, indicating analysts see a bit less upside than before despite keeping bullish ratings. Benzinga

JPMorgan and Wells Fargo both trimmed their price targets from prior levels, indicating analysts see a bit less upside than before despite keeping bullish ratings. Negative Sentiment: Reports noted the stock sold off after earnings even though Burlington beat estimates, suggesting investors may have been focused on valuation or taking profits after the run-up. Benzinga earnings article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,636,212.50. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $323.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $320.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.40. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.52 and a twelve month high of $351.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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