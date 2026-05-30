Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Buys Shares of 3,785 S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,785 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in S&P Global by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 171.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz bought 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $423.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $381.61 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered S&P Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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