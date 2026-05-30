Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Buys Shares of 8,079 T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $10,244,764,000 after acquiring an additional 636,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,234,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,801,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,769 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,726,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,285,608,000 after buying an additional 711,278 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,461,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $3,222,454,000 after buying an additional 4,335,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,903,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,891,845,000 after buying an additional 453,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $187.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $261.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.33. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $196.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.73.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $979,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 13,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,500 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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