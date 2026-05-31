Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Invests $1.06 Million in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,670 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,075,810 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 159,838 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 56,125 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 48,000 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Womack Financial LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Womack Financial LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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