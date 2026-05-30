Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Invests $1.10 Million in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock worth $747,324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock worth $483,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,519,724 shares of the company's stock worth $386,994,000 after acquiring an additional 665,782 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 148.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 832,921 shares of the company's stock worth $87,973,000 after acquiring an additional 497,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 793.0% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 513,401 shares of the company's stock worth $56,448,000 after acquiring an additional 455,907 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JCI alerts: Sign Up

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.93. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $99.11 and a 52 week high of $147.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Evercore began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $147.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson Controls International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson Controls International wasn't on the list.

While Johnson Controls International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here