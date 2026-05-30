Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Invests $1.44 Million in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,086 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,458 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Evercore set a $355.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $305.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. The trade was a 95.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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