Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Invests $585,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,458,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 846,371 shares of the company's stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 548,844 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 608.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 634,361 shares of the company's stock worth $19,583,000 after purchasing an additional 544,821 shares during the last quarter. Goodlander Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 226.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goodlander Investment Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company's stock worth $28,455,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,394,342 shares of the company's stock worth $554,196,000 after purchasing an additional 512,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company's stock.

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Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $66.02.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.56 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.54%.Darling Ingredients's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Report on DAR

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $191,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 19,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,275,819.41. This represents a 13.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,117,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,222,470.20. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc NYSE: DAR is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company's core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

See Also

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