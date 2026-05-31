Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Invests $860,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total value of $18,974,904.06. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $316.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $104.71 and a 52 week high of $379.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $305.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $322.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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