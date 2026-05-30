Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Makes New $2.31 Million Investment in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $1,825,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $553,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth $1,985,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Bloom Energy Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of BE opened at $284.48 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $322.83. The company has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,688.50 and a beta of 3.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $220.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.23.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 212,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,777 shares of company stock valued at $55,112,564. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BE. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $217.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on BE

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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