Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Makes New $950,000 Investment in Halliburton Company $HAL

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,608 shares of the oilfield services company's stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Halliburton by 7.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 92,754 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Halliburton by 39.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,341 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Halliburton by 25.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 52,045 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 309.1% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 68,946 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 52,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $895,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial upped their price target on Halliburton from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, Director Tobi M. Young sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $255,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $636,230. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 8,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $363,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 72,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,064,992. This represents a 10.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 420,837 shares of company stock valued at $16,979,135 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08. Halliburton Company has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.36%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

See Also

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