Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,132 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company's stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,645,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,080,160. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 137,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $5,985,472.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,597,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,673,124.01. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENPH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price objective on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Enphase Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $44.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENPH

Enphase Energy Stock Down 1.6%

ENPH opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business's 50-day moving average price is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.77 and a 12 month high of $73.74.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.28 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.64%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Enphase Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen doubled its price target on Enphase Energy to $70, reflecting improved valuation expectations and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Read More

TD Cowen doubled its price target on Enphase Energy to $70, reflecting improved valuation expectations and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Enphase was highlighted in articles about solar and clean-energy leaders, keeping the company visible to investors focused on the renewable-energy theme. Read More

Enphase was highlighted in articles about solar and clean-energy leaders, keeping the company visible to investors focused on the renewable-energy theme. Positive Sentiment: News that PowerBridge expanded its energy portfolio through an Enphase patent acquisition may reinforce the value of Enphase’s intellectual property. Read More

News that PowerBridge expanded its energy portfolio through an Enphase patent acquisition may reinforce the value of Enphase’s intellectual property. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary focused on Enphase as an AI-infrastructure-related idea, but one Seeking Alpha piece argued that narrative may not amount to much, making the thesis uncertain. Read More

Some commentary focused on Enphase as an AI-infrastructure-related idea, but one Seeking Alpha piece argued that narrative may not amount to much, making the thesis uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks noted Enphase has risen sharply since its last earnings report, but the article was mainly a performance update rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Read More

Zacks noted Enphase has risen sharply since its last earnings report, but the article was mainly a performance update rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Bearish trading commentary flagged Enphase as potentially overextended and possibly in a short squeeze, which can increase the risk of a pullback if momentum fades. Read More

Bearish trading commentary flagged Enphase as potentially overextended and possibly in a short squeeze, which can increase the risk of a pullback if momentum fades. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed out that short interest had jumped in May, adding to volatility risk even though the reported figures were unusual. Read More

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company's product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Enphase Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Enphase Energy wasn't on the list.

While Enphase Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here