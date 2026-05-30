Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Makes New Investment in General Motors Company $GM

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,446 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,695 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $130,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,097,019 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $251,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,862,007.38. This trade represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 134,954 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $11,475,138.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 592,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,358,337.26. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 538,548 shares of company stock worth $44,241,546. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.65.

Read Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of GM stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. General Motors Company has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $87.62. The company's fifty day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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