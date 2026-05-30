Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Purchases New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of TJX stock opened at $155.03 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.84 and a 12-month high of $165.82. The company has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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