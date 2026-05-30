Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Purchases New Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,060 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,999,622 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $301,532,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,432 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $7,873,000 after purchasing an additional 79,340 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 257,204 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,116 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $16,971,000 after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678,558 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $51,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75,603 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $90.97 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.50 and a 52-week high of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

CVS Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.88.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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