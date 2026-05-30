Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Purchases New Position in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,328 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company's stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Onto Innovation

Here are the key news stories impacting Onto Innovation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Onto Innovation across several periods, including FY2026 and FY2027, signaling confidence in the company’s growth outlook and future profit potential.

Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Onto Innovation across several periods, including FY2026 and FY2027, signaling confidence in the company’s growth outlook and future profit potential. Positive Sentiment: Needham recently increased its price target on Onto Innovation to $330 from $320 while keeping a Buy rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst backdrop for the shares.

Needham recently increased its price target on Onto Innovation to $330 from $320 while keeping a Buy rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst backdrop for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Onto Innovation as one of several semiconductor and tech names benefiting from investor interest in AI-related chip and memory themes, which may keep sentiment constructive but is not company-specific. Here’s What the Street is Thinking About Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO)

Market commentary highlighted Onto Innovation as one of several semiconductor and tech names benefiting from investor interest in AI-related chip and memory themes, which may keep sentiment constructive but is not company-specific. Neutral Sentiment: Broader sector coverage also continues to list Onto Innovation among strong-buy semiconductor stocks, adding to the positive tone around the name. Why Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Price Target Was Increased to $330 By Needham?

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $257.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.42. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $316.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 120.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $291.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Onto Innovation from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $350.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.63.

Read Our Latest Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Profile

Onto Innovation NYSE: ONTO is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company's solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.

Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Onto Innovation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Onto Innovation wasn't on the list.

While Onto Innovation currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here