Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Purchases New Shares in ConocoPhillips $COP

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,087 shares of the energy producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital downgraded ConocoPhillips from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded ConocoPhillips from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.60.

Read Our Latest Report on COP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 2,654 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $317,630.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $677,747.84. This trade represents a 31.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 6,994 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $888,657.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $685,488.70. The trade was a 56.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 734,891 shares of company stock worth $93,345,692. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.8%

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.46. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $84.33 and a 12 month high of $135.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.05%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report).

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