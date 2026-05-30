Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Purchases New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,239 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Kinder Morgan Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE:KMI opened at $31.08 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Get Our Latest Report on KMI

Key Stories Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan reported record 2025 results, with strong fourth-quarter performance and renewed optimism around LNG exports and data-center power demand. One article also highlighted KMI as having an edge over peers on earnings revisions, leverage, and return on equity. Article Title

Kinder Morgan reported record 2025 results, with strong fourth-quarter performance and renewed optimism around LNG exports and data-center power demand. One article also highlighted KMI as having an edge over peers on earnings revisions, leverage, and return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan expanded its revolving credit facility and liquidity, which improves financial flexibility and supports capital spending and dividend sustainability. Article Title

Kinder Morgan expanded its revolving credit facility and liquidity, which improves financial flexibility and supports capital spending and dividend sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles simply note that KMI is a trending stock or worth watching, reflecting strong investor interest but not a clear new catalyst. Article Title

Several recent articles simply note that KMI is a trending stock or worth watching, reflecting strong investor interest but not a clear new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Seeking Alpha is split between a valuation downgrade and a view that the stock may already be richly valued, suggesting upside may be limited even if fundamentals remain solid. Article Title

Commentary from Seeking Alpha is split between a valuation downgrade and a view that the stock may already be richly valued, suggesting upside may be limited even if fundamentals remain solid. Negative Sentiment: Recent valuation-focused pieces suggest KMI may be trading at a level that leaves less room for further gains, which can weigh on sentiment and help explain why the stock is softer today. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $763,434. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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