Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Purchases Shares of 1,142 Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,142 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 433.3% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 44 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 40.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Equinix by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 49 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 630 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total value of $605,549.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,990,608.86. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total value of $1,049,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,912,398.80. The trade was a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,769 shares of company stock worth $14,191,079 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equinix from $1,075.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,240.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,215.00 price target on Equinix in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,143.60.

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Equinix Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $1,068.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,128.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,047.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $904.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $10.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.30 by $6.49. Equinix had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. Equinix's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 42.310-43.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 37.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Equinix's dividend payout ratio is presently 142.84%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Further Reading

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