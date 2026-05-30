Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Takes $1.17 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,367,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,445,712,000 after acquiring an additional 801,093 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,139,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,642,740,000 after acquiring an additional 664,595 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 917,241 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,990,000 after acquiring an additional 493,872 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,254,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $258.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $249.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.51 and a 12 month high of $280.74. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BNP Paribas Exane reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $280.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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