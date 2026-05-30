Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Takes $2.11 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $2,111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Article Title

Pfizer announced a major global oncology collaboration with Innovent Biologics worth up to $10.5 billion. The deal gives Pfizer access to 12 early-stage cancer programs and expands its cancer pipeline, which investors may see as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Article Title

Pfizer reported seven-year follow-up data from its LORBRENA CROWN trial, showing the longest progression-free survival reported to date in advanced ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer. Strong late-stage clinical evidence can support the drug’s commercial outlook and reinforce Pfizer’s oncology franchise. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Article Title

Several reports highlighted progress in Pfizer’s clinical pipeline, including updates tied to lung cancer and obesity programs. Investors often reward pipeline milestones because they can improve future revenue potential and diversify growth beyond existing products. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Article Title

Commentary on insider activity suggested Pfizer insiders are not buying shares aggressively at current levels, but the article framed that as a lack of negative signal rather than a warning sign. This is more of a valuation/sentiment note than a direct catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Additional items referenced early-stage trial updates and a real-world lung cancer study on dacomitinib. These are constructive for the pipeline, but they are still early and likely less material than the Innovent deal or the LORBRENA data. Article Title

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.06 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Pfizer from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pfizer from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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