Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Takes $2.32 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,755 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $725,219,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after buying an additional 2,376,706 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $156,904,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,597,804,000 after buying an additional 1,361,888 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $142,142,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup increased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

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About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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