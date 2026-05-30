Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Takes Position in American Express Company $AXP

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,326 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $3,338,238,000 after acquiring an additional 141,936 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,122,335 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,701,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,452,660 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,479,019,000 after acquiring an additional 29,331 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,970,416 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,310,515,000 after acquiring an additional 845,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483,876 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,157,204,000 after purchasing an additional 83,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE AXP opened at $316.55 on Friday. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $286.15 and a 1-year high of $387.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $215.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $312.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from American Express's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research reissued a "sell" rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $345.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $359.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

Trending Headlines about American Express

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About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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