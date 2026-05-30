Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac Takes Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,937,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $711,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,342 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,681,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 15,973.5% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the period.

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Insmed Trading Down 1.3%

Insmed stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.42 and a 200 day moving average of $158.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.89. Insmed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $212.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $305.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.81 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 144.44% and a negative return on equity of 130.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 229.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.97, for a total transaction of $1,540,335.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,185 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,361,604.45. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 6,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $666,982.03. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,513,762.11. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 156,643 shares of company stock valued at $24,513,766 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INSM shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insmed from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $210.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company's principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

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