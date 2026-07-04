Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Boosts Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lifted its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 591.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,673 shares of the chip maker's stock after buying an additional 79,264 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Intel were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $205,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Intel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,737 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 29.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 158,277 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 36,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,352 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 74,838 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.11 and a beta of 2.18. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $142.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Intel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Intel wasn't on the list.

While Intel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here