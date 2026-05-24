Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $495,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,409 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 18.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,521,741 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $1,862,755,000 after buying an additional 8,569,812 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after buying an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. Finally, Katamaran Capital LLP purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Up 1.1%

INTC opened at $119.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.29 and a beta of 2.18. The firm's 50 day moving average is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average is $53.45. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore set a $95.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $81.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel introduced its Core Ultra Series 3 processors for edge AI and robotics , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Intel (INTC) Introduces Core Ultra Series 3 Processors for Edge AI Robotics

Intel introduced its , a product update that highlights progress in its AI hardware roadmap and could help it compete for next-generation embedded and industrial workloads. Positive Sentiment: Reports said Intel may be pursuing AI startup Tenstorrent , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Intel Joins Race To Buy AI Startup Tenstorrent: Report

Reports said , suggesting the company is still willing to make bold moves to strengthen its AI strategy and expand its technology portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Nvidia, AMD and Intel keeps INTC in the center of the AI-chip trade, and investor attention remains elevated as traders look for the next beneficiary of the broader AI buildout. Nvidia vs. AMD vs. Intel: Which is the best chip stock to own?

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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