Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Lowers Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lessened its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 486,205 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 114,418 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.8% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Bank of America News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $416.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock's 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $52.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The business had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Bank of America from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Autonomous Res cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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