Fielder Capital Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Fielder Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,847 shares of the company's stock after selling 115,072 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC's holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 30,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Energy Fuels by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 160,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,126,692.11. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $471,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,308.24. This represents a 39.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,000 over the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $27.25 to $29.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.75.

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Energy Fuels Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -60.76 and a beta of 1.45. Energy Fuels Inc has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $19.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 27.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 83.26%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc (NYSE American: UUUU) is a U.S.-based mineral resources company focused on the production and processing of uranium, rare earth elements and other strategic minerals. The company's core business activity centers on supplying nuclear fuel to power generators, leveraging a diversified portfolio of conventional and in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mines located primarily on the Colorado Plateau, in Wyoming and in Texas.

At the heart of Energy Fuels' operations is the White Mesa Mill in southeastern Utah, the only conventional uranium-vanadium mill currently permitted and operating in the United States.

Further Reading

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