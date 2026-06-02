Fielder Capital Group LLC Has $6.34 Million Stake in Camden Property Trust $CPT

Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,552 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust accounts for 1.3% of Fielder Capital Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC owned 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $154,587,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,846,740 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $410,755,000 after buying an additional 1,130,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,137,805 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $125,250,000 after buying an additional 551,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 22.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,737,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $185,564,000 after buying an additional 315,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2,269.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,474,000 after buying an additional 265,152 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.31. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $119.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $390.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.11 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 24.69%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.690 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore set a $107.00 price target on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price target on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Camden Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

See Also

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