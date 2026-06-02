Fielder Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1,121.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,476 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 201 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 728.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 207 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush set a $224.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $340.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, China Renaissance cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $301.50 to $223.20 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COIN

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 6,616 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.01, for a total value of $1,250,490.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,718.17. This trade represents a 92.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 10,020 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 377,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,440,200. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 38,566 shares of company stock worth $7,611,095 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.66% of the company's stock.

Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.19 and a 200-day moving average of $210.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.32. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.36 and a 1-year high of $444.64.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The firm's revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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