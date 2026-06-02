Fielder Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities makes up about 1.3% of Fielder Capital Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fielder Capital Group LLC's holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector underperform" rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $557,667.83. The trade was a 13.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $128.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.74 and a 200 day moving average of $131.36. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.30 and a 1 year high of $156.23.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $553.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.45%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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