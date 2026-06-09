Fiera Capital Corp Buys 71,768 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,119 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 71,768 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $38,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $290.90 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $331.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $263.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $265.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. This trade represents a 19.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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